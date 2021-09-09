Black to move and win
DIAG 1
This week’s position is very challenging. It is an opposite colored bishop ending, which usually results in a draw, irrespective of whether one player has an extra pawn or two. Here, black has two extra passed pawns that are not connected.
This game is from the 1998 game between Veselin Topalov (white) v. Alex Shirov (black), who were atop of the chess hierarchy at the time. Analysis shows that the game is drawn, except for one move. On the surface, it is the worst possible move on the board for black. But this move buys the necessary tempo for black to advance one of its passed pawns and win. With this hint in mind, please try to find Shirov’s winning move.
If white can centralize its king on either e3 or d4, this will thwart the black’s king’s help in advancing its passed pawns. Timing is crucial. Thus, Shirov struck with bishop to h3! (see next diagram)
DIAG 2
After white’s pawn takes black’s bishop, black’s king moves to f5. White’s king moves to f2, and black’s king now seizes the center with king to e4. From here, white can snatch black’s f6 pawn. But black focuses on the point of the sacrifice and blocks the white bishop’s diagonal with pawn to d4.
White next moves its bishop to e7 so as to stop black’s a4 pawn from moving to a3. Black moves its king to d3. White moves its bishop to c5, both controlling the a3 square and targeting black’s d4 pawn. The black king moves to c4, bouncing the white bishop back to e7, and then moves to b3 (see next diagram)
DIAG 3
Here, Topalov resigned because black’s king can now reach c2 and one of the two pawns will promote.
Earlier, after the black king reached e4, white – instead of snatching black’s f6 pawn – could have moved his king to e2. Black then advances its d5 pawn to d4. White’s bishop retreats to b2 and black’s d4 pawn advances to d3, checking white. The white king slides over to d2. Now black starts advancing its f6 pawn to f5 (see next diagram).
DIAG 4
Too many pawns are racing down the board and white cannot stop all of them. And it is all because Shirov thought outside the box and deliberately lost his bishop. If Topalov had not captured the bishop at the outset and moved his king to f2, the position would again occur after black’s bishop grabs white’s g2 pawn. If white doesn’t take the bishop, three pawns extra is too much.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
