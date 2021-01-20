In this week’s position, black is slightly better. Black’s two rooks against white’s extra pawn is enough for black to either win or draw, but white will have to defend well to draw. It would not be hard for black to eventually employ the power of its rooks and queen to break open white’s king-side. White, however, has an option that will likely secure a draw with little risk of losing. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
Black’s king-side is weak, as the black king sits in the corner. This allows white to strike by having its rook captures black’s pawn on f6. If black does not capture the rook, white picks up a pawn and the now the game is even.
Black avoids any risk of losing with the loss of a pawn by capturing the rook with its g7 pawn. White’s queen next captures black’s pawn on f6 with check (see next diagram).
From here, the game is drawn by perpetual check. If the black king moves to g8, white’s queen checks along the 6th rank. If the black king flees to h7, white’s queen checks by sliding back and forth between f7 and f6.
The lesson this week is that certain themes are repeated over and over, and one of those themes is that year in and year out it is perpetually proven that positions are often saved by a creative draw.
