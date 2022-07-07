DIAG 1
For the second time in a row Ian Nepomniachtchi (“Nepo”) has won the candidates tournament and will challenge the reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen for the crown later this year. Nepo, who is Russian, and Carlsen, who is Norwegian, are the same age and grew up together as internationally recognized prodigies and are close friends.
Nepo went toe to toe with Carlsen for the first half of their last championship match, but then fell apart mentally after he lost a hard fought game that was one of the longest games in championship history. This time do not expect a mental collapse but rather a tight hard fought match.
This week’s position is from Nepo’s critical victory over Liren Ding of China. Ding is white; Nepo, black. Here, black presses the weight of its pieces down against the white king. With this hint in mind, what is black’s best move.
Exchanging pawns on g3 certainly maintains black’s advantage, but then black gives away a strong attacking piece. The best move is to advance the h4 pawn to h3, attacking the white bishop. While it may take few moves to illustrate, white is now lost, as it will now lose the bishop as black’s forces overrun white.
Ding accepted the loss of the bishop. This is because if the bishop retreats to h1, black first continues to attack with its pawn, checking from h2 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
This forces the white king to f1, otherwise the black queen mates from h3 if the white king moves to g2.
Nepo next slides his queen to f5, threatening mate on f2. Black’s knight takes the pawn on e4, guarding f2, which is then taken by black’s rook on e8.
White is lost. For example, if white defends with pawn to f4 (best), black’s knight checks from e3 and black wins.
Ding thus forsook the bishop on g2 and captured black’s e4 pawn with his rook, which led to a complex-multi-move mate. Nepo equally abandoned his rook on e8 and took the bishop on g2 with his h3 pawn, allowing rook takes rook check. Black’s king stepped over to g7 out of the line of fire. Ding then gave his king an escape square on f2 with pawn to f4.
Nepo checked the white king from h1, forcing the king to f2. Nepo snatched the rook on the other side of the board followed by the white king taking the pawn on g2. The mating net then tightened with bishop h3 check (see next diagram)
DIAG 3
White’s king must capture the bishop or else black’s queen mates from h1. After the king took the bishop, black’s queen checked from h8. The king was forced to g4 and then checked by pawn to h5. The king fled to g5 followed by Nepo moving his queen to h3. Ding resigned rather than being mated next with queen to f5 or g4 (see next diagram).
DIAG 4
Nepo’s performance at the candidate’s tournament shows he is at the top of his game at the age of 31. Historically, albeit computer advances have accelerated player development, players hit their stride in their 30s and sometimes 40s. In short, Nepo’s time may have arrived and he has a surprise for his childhood rival.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.