Black to move and draw
DIAG 1
Black appears lost, as white’s pieces are overwhelming. For example, if it were white to move, rook to f1 would deliver checkmate.
But pawns are shape-shifting little leprechauns. Knowing this, please try to find black’s best move, which snatches a draw from the jaws of victory.
The natural move is to promote black’s pawn to a queen. However, the rook slides to f1, pinning the queen, and the bishop’s discovered check mates (See next diagram).
DIAG 2
Promoting to a rook or bishop is also mated with rook to f1. However, the pesky black pawn turns itself into a knight, forking the white king and rook (See next diagram).
DIAG 3
After the king moves, the knight takes the rook and white has insufficient material to mate and the game is drawn.
The lesson this week is that pawns have magic powers.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
