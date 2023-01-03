Black to move and win
DIAG 1
Magnus Carlsen won both the chess World Rapid Championship and Blitz Championship in December. In rapid chess each player is awarded 15 minutes with 10 seconds added after each move; in blitz, 3 minutes with 2 seconds added after each move.
This week’s position is from Carlsen’s game against Evengy Tomashevsky. Carlsen is black; Tomshevsky, black. Black employs a pin to deliver a knock-out blow to white’s position. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
Black’s rook dominates the 2nd rank and is lined up against white’s king. Black exploits this with pawn to g3, check. White takes the black pawn and black’s f4 pawn advances to f3, as black’s rook pins white’s g2 pawn while attacking the g2 pawn with its rook and pawn (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
All moves were losing for white at this point, as all roads led to a similar line played in the game. Tomashevsky moved his g3 pawn to g4, giving his king more air. Carlsen checked on g2 with his rook with the support of his f3 pawn. Tomashevsky moved his king to h3 and then resigned after Carlen advanced his f3 pawn to f2, threatening to promote a new queen (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
Capturing black’s f2 with the bishop loses the bishop. From there, black has too much power, as black’s bishop dominates white’s knight, making it easy for the rook to maneuver around and pick off pieces.
In the final rapid standings, America’s Fabiano Caruana tied for second place with Germany’s Vicent Keymer, who based on the tiebreaker rules placed second. In blitz, America’s Hikaru Nakamura also tied for second place with Armenia’s Haik Martirosyan, but this time the American placed second based on the tiebreaker rules.
The lesson this week is the old adage pin and win.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
