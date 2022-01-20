What is black’s best move?
DIAG 1
In 1876, at the Battle of Little Big Horn, General Custer’s reinforcements were pinned down roughly only four miles away by a Sioux counterattack. That left Custer and his men isolated and vulnerable. With this hint in mind, please try and find how black pins down white and secures a decisive advantage.
The tension on the board centers around the bishops and the pawns on b4 and c5. The c5 pawn supports the black’s bishop and protects it from white’s rook. Black’s best move is to move its rook to a4 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
If the white b4 pawn now takes the black pawn on c5, the black rook takes white’s bishop and guards its own. White’s best reply is to move its bishop out of the line of fire of black’s rook to either d5 or e2. This retreat surrenders white’s b4 pawn to black’s rook. The pawn loss, however, due to the pin is inevitable.
The lesson this week is to pin down your enemy and pieces will fall, just like Custer’s soldiers at the Battle of Little Big Horn.
