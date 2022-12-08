This week’s position is from one of Ian Nepomniachtchi’s (“Nepol”) games against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (“MVL”) in the quarterfinals of the World Speed Chess Championship. After 20 games, MVL prevailed. The tournament ends on Dec. 16.
Here, MVL is black and Nepo white. With one pseudo sacrifice black dominates the position and wins. With this hint in mind, please try and find black’s best move.
Black’s rook is strong on the 2nd rank pressuring white weakened king-side and g2 pawn with the white pawn on f3. This in part allows the stunning queen to d2. White dare not capture the queen with its rook, or else black mates with rook to c1, as white’s rook and queen can only temporarily defend their liege.
Nepo played the only defense available, which was rook to g1, defending g2. MVL struck with bishop to e3, threatening the rook. Nepo advanced his f3 pawn to f4, opening f3 for his knight. MVL dropped his rook to c1. This threatens mate. Nepo retreated his knight to f3, and MVL now traded his bishop for white’s rook on g1.
Nepo checked MVL from b8, forcing the king to h7, and then retreated to b1. MVL retreated his bishop to e3 and Nepo resigned. This because the knight blocks the discovered check from g1 and black’s queen moves to e1 and white is soon mated (see next diagram).
The lesson this week is most sacrifices are pseudo sacrifices.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.