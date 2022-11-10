What is black’s best move?
DIAG 1
Fischer Random Chess, aka Chess 960, is a variation of chess invented by former World Chess Champion Bobby Fischer. Principally, the difference between classical chess and Fisher Random Chess is that the home or back rank pieces for each side are shuffled so as to eliminate the value of memorized opening preparation.
Iceland hosted the world chess championship in Fischer Random Chess this past month and all the world’s top players competed. America’s Hikaru Nakamura was crowned the new world champion.
This week’s position is from his game against Ian Nepomniachtchi in the finals. Ian is white; Hikaru, black. With an exchange sacrifice black recoups his loss and gains a decisive material advantage. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
White’s queen is far removed from the action, while black’s pieces hover near white’s king. White’s knight on e4 is doing yeoman’s work defending white’s position, e.g. preventing black’s queen from occupying g5.
Hence, black’s best move is to capture the knight with its rook on b4. White’s f3 pawn takes the rook, which is followed by black’s bishop capturing white’s bishop on c1 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
If white retakes the bishop with its rook, black’s queen forks the rook with a check from g5. Thus, Ian instead captured black’s knight on d8 with his d3 rook. Hikaru’s queen then checked from g5 followed by rook takes rook, as the queen now defends its bishop, securing a winning advantage (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
America’s Wesley So won the first Fischer Random Chess World Championship in 2019 and now Nakamura in 2022. This is not a random coincidence, as three of the top 10 ranked players in the world are American.
