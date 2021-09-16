What is black’s best move?
Diag 1
What is enclosed within walls of stone, sometimes surrounded by water that is crossed by drawing, if not otherwise located on top of a hill, and owned by those who are noble? With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
White appears to be completely dominating the position. White’s rook on e1 threatens black’s bishop. White’s g7 pawn is about to promote. Black seems lost.
However, castling queenside, which is the answer to the riddle, saves the day. Now the position is roughly equal. White saves its b7 rook and captures black’s a7 pawn. Black’s bishop moves out of danger and checks white d5 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
The lesson this week is resourcefulness can save the day.
