The bishop pair is sometimes like a pair of scissors that can cut through an opponent’s position. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s winning attack.
White’s bishops, f1 rook and queen target black’s king-side, as if they were scissors, rock and paper ready to pounce. White first pounces with the f1 rook capturing black’s bishop on f6. After black’s g7 pawn takes the rook, white’s bishop on e5 captures black’s pawn on f6 and delivers checkmate (see next diagram).
Black’s best reply to rook takes bishop is to not capture the rook but to move its queen to e7. This defends f6 and threatens white’s rook. White is winning, but black has not lost.
White, however, cuts through this defense with the unexpected queen sacrifice on g7. That is, after the black queen moves to e7, white’s queen takes black’s g7 pawn and checks black. After the black king takes the queen, white wins with rook takes black’s pawn on f7 (see next diagram).
Both the rook and bishop on e5 check black. The black king thus retreats to g6 or h6. White’s rook snatches black’s queen, and white now has an overwhelming material and positional advantage.
