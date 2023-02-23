What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
Forks, pins, skewers and discovered attacks are standard tactical themes. Often they work in conjunction with one another. In this week’s position, white wins a pawn and invites black to enter a losing tactical foray. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
White’s bishop pressures black’s d6 pawn and the queen behind it. If only white had a knight at b5, then the knight and bishop could blow up the d6 square . . .
White thus strikes with the bishop on d3 capturing black’s b5 pawn, winning a pawn and offering a sacrifice. Black can counter by winning white’s e4 pawn, but black’s best reply is to accept the sacrifice, which leads to white’s c3 pawn taking black’s pawn on b5 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Black’s queen is under attack and must still defend its b7 bishop. Retreating to b8 does both but leaves the queen on the dangerous f4-b8 diagonal. This leaves b6 and c6 as the queen’s best retreat squares.
Retreating to b6 is best before white strikes with knight takes d6, check, forcing the black king to f8. White’s d6 knight captures black’s b7 bishop, which is in turn taken by the black queen. White’s d4 pawn then takes black’s c5 pawn (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
Black’s knight cannot take white’s c5 pawn because of the fork by the queen or bishop on d6, checking black and winning the knight. From here, black is cramped and white has numerous tactics in the air, giving white the superior position.
If the queen retreats to c6 rather than b6, white’s knight takes on d6, checking black and forcing the black king to f8. Black’s d7 pawn takes white’s c5 pawn, which white punishes with knight to e5 (see next diagram).
DIAG 4
There are numerous favorable tactics in the air for white with its queen under attack, giving white the superior position.
The lesson this week is tactics involves observation and seeing what might be.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
