CHESS CORNER: Shortest distance often best move

All the top American chess players competed in St. Louis this March in the American Cup. In the finals, Hikaru Nakamura prevailed against Wesley So in the multi-day finals match. This week’s position is from one their games that were drawn.
Here, Hikaru has the black pieces; So, the white pieces. Checking white from e3 or d3 with black’s queen harasses white and are viable options. But deep analysis shows the position to be even with potential hidden pitfalls for black. Hikaru decided a quick draw with one strong move was best for him in this position and leave him fresh for the next game. Please try to find that move before reading the answer below.
Curiously, in this position only black’s queen can move. The black pawns are blocked and the knight and king are pinned. This leads to unusual queen sacrifice. Checking white from h4 with the black queen forces the white king to capture the queen. After the capture, black is stalemated and the game drawn (see next diagram).
The lesson this week is that the shortest distance between two points is often the best move even when longer, trickery paths are open.
