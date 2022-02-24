What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
The international chess federation known as FIDE holds what it calls the Grand Prix, which is a series of three chess tournaments between February and April. The top two finishers qualify for two of the eight spots available for the Challenger’s Tournament, which determines the World Chess Champion’s opponent for the title.
The first leg of this three-part series just concluded in Berlin this past weekend. Hikaru Nakamura of the United States placed first and Levon Aronian, second (Aronian is Armenian but is a US citizen). This week’s position is from one of their games. Nakamura is white; Aronian, black. Here, Nakamura sought to improve his position with his queen. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
Black’s bishop bites on granite, as it strikes the white pawns on f3, g2 and h3. The g2 pawn might be a serious weakness if the black bishop could get behind the pawn on the same diagonal. But that would be difficult in this position. The point is that white’s knight is better than black’s bishop.
In addition, white’s rook is superior to black’s rook because it controls a file. Because white’s minor pieces are better, a queen trade favors white. Thus, Nakamura advanced his queen to d4, inviting a trade. Aronian declined the trade and moved his queen to g5 (e7 was the other alternative). Nakamura then forced the trade with queen to c5, as black’s queen threatens black’s c7 pawn (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
After the queen trade on c5, black’s bishop moved to safety on d5. White’s rook then dropped down to a7, threatening a pawn and securing a dominant position.
DIAG 3
This was enough of an edge for Nakamura to convert.
The lesson this week is that small improvements in your position can lead to big wins.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com
