White to move and win

Chess Corner: Spelling victory

Like peanut butter and jelly, pins and forks often come in tandems. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s winning move.

Black’s queen rests along the same diagonal as her king. This exposes the queen to a pin. White accommodates by moving its bishop on e2 to b5, attacking the queen.

The black queen cannot leave the a4-e1 diagonal because of the pin but can capture the bishop. If so, white’s knight on d5 checks black from c7, forking the black king and queen (see next diagram).

Otherwise the white bishop wins the queen.

The lesson this week is pins and forks work together, like pen and paper, and can spell victory.  

