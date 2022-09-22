What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
Alireza Firouzja won the prestigious Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis and at the same time won the Chess Grand Tour. The Chess Grand Tour consists of a series of tournaments among the world’s elite for a large cash prize.
Firouzja tied for first with Ian Nepomniachtchi in St. Louis. But Firouzja prevailed in the playoff. This week’s position is from their decisive game in the playoff. Firouzja is white; Ian is black. Here, Firouzja combines a skewer and a fork to secure a decisive edge. With this hint in min, please try to find white’s winning moves.
Black appears to have the central e5 square under it sphere of influence, seemingly preventing the white e4 pawn from forking black’s knights with pawn to e5. However, once the black queen captures the poison pawn, white’s bishop skewers black’s queen and knight from f4 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Instead of taking white’s e5 pawn after e4 to e5, as played by Firouzja, Ian ordered his knight on d6 to take white’s pawn on c4. White’s e5 pawn next captured black’s knight on f6, which was in turn taken by black’s queen. Firouzja followed that up with queen to d5, winning the black c5 pawn and eventually the game (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
The tournament was marred by Carlsen’s resignation from the tournament after his loss to Hans Niemann early in the tournament. Niemann was cleared of Carlsen’s implied allegation of cheating and proved himself competitive with the best players in the world, placing sixth out of 10.
Meanwhile, Firouzja is making a case that either he or Carlsen is the best player in the world.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
