This week’s position is from the 1956 game between then 13-year-old Bobby Fischer and David Byrne, who was an International Chess Master and one of the top players of the time. It is often referred to as the Game of the Century because of Fischer’s renowned queen sacrifice.
In the game Byrne had the white pieces; Fischer, the black pieces. Just prior to this week’s position, Fischer offered to sacrifice his queen to white’s bishop on c5 by ignoring the threat and instead moving his bishop back from g4 to e6.
In the game, Byrne captured black’s queen, which led to Fischer giving an explosive demonstration of the power of the bishop pair. This week, we look at what IF Byrne had not taken the queen and instead captured black’s bishop on e6. It turns out that black mates white in six moves with yet another queen sacrifice. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s mating attack.
Black’s line of attack is possible in the first place because white’s king is not castled in the corner and white’s rook on h1 is out of play. The first move is black’s queen checks from b5. White’s light-squared bishop intercedes on c4 and then is captured with check by black’s queen (see next diagram).
If the white king flees to e1, black’s queen mates on e2 with the support of its knight. The white king thus steps back to g1. Black’s knight on c3 checks from e2, which forces the white king back to f1. Now black uncorks a double check by its queen and knight with knight to g3 (see next diagram).
The white queen cannot run to e1, or else the queen mates on e2. The king thus steps back to g1. Lightning now strikes again as black’s queen jumps onto f1, checking white (see next diagram).
Because black’s knight guards the queen, white must capture black’s queen on f1 with its d1 rook. This leaves white’s king barricaded on all sides by its own pieces. Black’s knight on g3 jumps back to e2 and white is mated with a smothered mate.
And this was Fischer’s backup plan.
