Rooks can dominate a whole file (a, b, c etc.) or row (a2, b2, c2, etc.). This power applied to an enemy king that is cornered generates mating opportunities, just as having a boxer cornered on the ropes is an opening for a knock-out series of blows. With this hint in mind, please try to find the four ways to deliver checkmate in three or less moves in this week’s position.
The first one-two punch is throwing the bishop on f2 at e1. Black’s knight immediately threatens to hop to f2, mating white, as black’s g6 rook dominates the “g” file. From e1, black’s bishop blocks white’s ability to defend against the black knight’s occupation of f2 – the square the black knight occupies in almost all mating lines.
Alternatively, checking white with Re8 to e1 forces white’s rook on d1 to capture black’s rook. Black’s bishop retakes and now again blocks the white rook from defending f2. The black knight does its thing on the next move (see next diagram).
Another forced mating line is black moves its bishop on f2 to g1. White guards f2 with rook to f1. Black now strikes with Re8 to e2 (see next diagram).
Black threatens checkmate with Re2 to h2, as black’s bishop defends its rook. By rook or by knight, white is checkmated on the next move.
The lesson this week is to look for ways for your rook(s) to dominate a file(s) near an enemy king. In this way, a black knight, as in medieval lore, may unsheathe a silver sword before the final blow from atop a field cleared by its rooks.
