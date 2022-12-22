Black to move and win
Diag 1
This week Cindy Lou Who defended her title as Whoville's reigning City Chess Champion. The Grinch was her challenger, who sought to avenge last year’s loss, and had prepared all year for this moment.
The Grinch’s heart had grown three times bigger in the last year, emboldening him with more heart and determination. In the final and decisive game of their eight-game match, the Grinch smiled with Xmas joy when this week’s position was reached.
“I’ll take a draw,” he offered with his newfangled kindness, assuming that as white with two extra passed pawns the poor girl was hopelessly lost.
Cindy Lou Who’s heart, however, had shrunk in the past year and her enemies referred to her as “The Butcher of Whoville and Greater Whatville.”
Rearing back her head in condescending laughter at the Grinch’s offer, she answered the Grinch’s offer with a move that shocked the Grinch and caused him to promptly resign, his heart shrinking just a little in disappointment.
With this hint in mind please try to find Cindy Lou Who’s winning move.
White’s extra pawns would be decisive only if black’s advanced b2 pawn does not promote to a new queen. It seems white has the black pawn under control but rook to c3, check, by black turns the tables. White’s rook is forced to capture black’s rook and black’s pawn promotes on the next move (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
In the spirit of Christmas, the Grinch smiled nonetheless and shook Cindy Lou Who’s hand in resignation. The Grinch then stood back from the table and to the delight of Whos everywhere repeated proudly what he had read once in a book of some renown, “Merry Christmas to us all. God bless us, everyone.”
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.