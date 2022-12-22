Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will taper off this afternoon but it will remain cloudy. Morning high of 40F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.