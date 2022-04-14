What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
Just as clothes protect us from the elements, so, too, do pawns and their compatriots protect the King from brewing storms. This week’s position illustrates that the king does not have enough clothes and is soon stripped naked and exposed to the elements. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
Black has just reinforced its defenses with rook to h7. Too little too late, as white strikes with rook, takes pawn on h6, offering the rook. If white accepts the offer, white’s queen snatches the pawn on g5, threatening mate by capturing the rook and by leaping on to g8.
Black can spite check with its rook on d8, alternating between checks on d1 and d2 until the white king dislodges the rook and black is helpless (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Black’s best reply to the white rook’s capture on h6 is to first check white from d1. White’s queen need not necessarily capture the rook, but that is perhaps safest. If so, and black takes white’s rook on h6, white’s queen slides to d2. Black moves its queen to a4, defending its bishop and touching the important d1 square. White replies by moving its rook to d3 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
White is safe from checks on the “d” file. Moreover, white’s threats are numerous and overwhelming, as black’s shelter for its king is made of straw.
After white’s rook checks from d1 and is captured, black should move its queen to a4 and not capture white’s rook on h6 (see next diagram).
DIAG 4
This guards the bishop and offers a queen trade. White trades queens and slides its rook to h3 and black is crushed.
The lesson this week is that sometimes the emperor has no clothes.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
