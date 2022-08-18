White to move and win
DIAG 1
In the 16th century, England emerged as a global power under Queen Elizabeth I, who forsook her personal life for the good of the country. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s winning attack.
Black, like the Spanish of the late 1500s, has failed to stop England from embedding white with a mating attack. White’s first cannon shot is pawn to h5, attacking the black queen. At this point, the queen could slow down the attack by sacrificing herself, but that would lose.
Otherwise, if the black queen moves to h6, g5 or takes the pawn on c2, white’s attack continues as planned. That is, white strikes with its queen taking the black’s pawn on f7 for God and country (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
If the black king retreats, white’s queen takes the rook and mates black. The only other alternative – rook takes queen – succumbs immediately to the rook check on e8. The black rook retreats back to f1 but white’s rook takes black’s rook with the support of its bishop and mates black.
The lesson this week is that even the most powerful piece on the board serves the greater good.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.