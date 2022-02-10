White to mate in 4
DIAG 1
The hand that strikes also blocks is Kung Fu maxim. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s winning attack.
Black threatens mate on g1 with its bishop-queen battery. At the same time black’s queen threatens white’s queen. White can of course trade queens. But better is to strike first.
White strikes with queen takes h7, checking black and forcing the black king to capture the white queen. Next, white’s rook checks from h3. This forces the black king to g7 (or black blocks the check with its queen but the rook takes the black queen and the mating attack continues). White’s bishop joins the assault and checks from h6 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
The black king retreats to either h7 or h8. White checks again with a discovered attack, as the bishop slides down to f8 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
Now black can throw its queen in front of the rook but its checkmate nonetheless.
The lesson this week is if a match is about to be lit, be the one who strikes it.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
