What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
Anish Giri is a Dutch Grandmaster and has been a perennial top 10 player for nearly a decade. This week’s position is from his game against AR Salem in 2020. Giri is white; Salem, black. Here Giri can win by force with the rook taking the bishop on g6. However, there is a better move that either mates or wins by force. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
Because of the firepower along the “g” file and additional pressure from white’s bishop on the g6 square, Giri moved his queen to h6, checking black. Not accepting the queen sacrifice soon loses by force or checkmate after white’s rook captures the black bishop on g6. That is, the black king retreats to f7, white’s rook takes black’s bishop on g6 (recapture leads to mate in eight), black brings his other rook to f8, and white’s queen takes the black knight with check, etc.
Salem accepted the sacrifice, which was followed by white’s rook taking the bishop on g6 with check. The black rook on f6 captured white’s rook, which then led to rook takes rook, mate. See next diagram.
DIAG 2
The lesson this week is that Giri used the queen as a lure to more fully exploit his Armanda targeting the “g” file. A honey trap of sorts.
