What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
After 10 of the 14 games in the World Chess Championship, the reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen has a commanding 6.5-3.5 lead over his challenger, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Carlsen having won three games and drawn the remaining seven. The critical game of the match was game 6, which with 136 moves was the longest game in Championship history.
This week’s position is from that game. Carlsen is white; Nepomniachtchi, black. Carlsen makes a subtle positional move to reduce black’s checking potential. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
White’s king is close to the center with its rook on one side of the king and black’s queen on the other side. The rook cannot then easily block checks from this position, giving black betters odds of securing a draw with a perpetual check.
Thus, Carlsen made a subtle move and retreated his king to f2. Black checked white with its queen from a7 and Carlsen blocked the check with its rook (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Black moved its queen to d7, targeting now the other side of the board. In response, Carlsen moved his knight to g3. Nepo then checked from d2, as Carlsen’s king moved to f3. Nepo checked from d1 with his queen, which was blocked by the rook on e2. Nepo then checked from b3 and white’s king snuggled onto g2 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
From here, black’s ability to harass white with checks has been neutralized and white can concentrate on advancing his pawns. After seven hours and forty-five minutes, Carlsen did just that and Nepo resigned.
Game 6 exhausted both players and Nepo blundered in game 8 and then again in game 9, as the physical and psychological blow of losing game 6 snowballed into errors in his subsequent games.
