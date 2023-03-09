What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
Long, long ago, sailors deduced that the earth was round, because approaching ships would first be spotted by their masts before the whole ship was visible. In this week’s position one move and the implications of its potential, discovered check show that the board is not flat. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s winning attack.
Black has its own threat. The black knight keeps white’s king from escaping from the first rank and moving to g2. White thus guards its first rank with its knight. But there is another dimension to the board, another way around, namely through the pressure created by white’s advanced d7 pawn. White comes up around the bend and strikes with knight to d6 (“Nd6”).
If black takes white’s d7 pawn with one of its rooks, white trades rooks on d7 and then checks black with knight to f8 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Black loses the exchange of a rook for knight and in this relatively simple endgame, the rook dominates the knight and white wins.
If black’s king replies to Nd6 with king to f8 or f6, threatening white’s e7 rook, white’s rook checks from f7 with the support of its knight. White then snatches black’s knight on f4.
Finally, if black tries knight to h3, checking white, and then retreating to g4 and guarding f7, white attacks the knight with pawn to f4 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
Here, black maneuvers its king to f6, threatening white’s e7 rook, which is then protected by the rook on d1 moving to e1. If black saves the knight by moving it to e6, for example, rook takes f7, mating black. Black must accept the loss of the knight for white’s e7 pawn.
As Robert Frost said, the only way round is through.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
