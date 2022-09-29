White to mate in two
DIAG 1
This week’s position is an easy two move mate that illustrates the issues of a cornered king, as black’s king is here. With this hint in mind, please try and find white’s mating attack.
If it were black to move, and not white, black would advance its a3 pawn to a2, leaving black without any legal moves because of white’s king. If the white king moves away, the pawn promotes and black wins. Thus, the white king stays put and the game is drawn because black is stalemated (see next diagram)
DIAG 2
With white having the move, however, its knight has time to deliver the fatal blow, as the knight first hops to c1 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
The knight prevents the black king from moving to a2. Black must therefore advance its pawn to a2, further locking the black king in the corner. White next checkmates with knight to b3.
The lesson this week is that a cornered rat is dangerous. But the snake always chooses when to strike and never loses.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.