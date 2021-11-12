White to move and win
DIAG 1
In this week’s position white has maneuvered its pieces to the kingside, like an invading army poised atop a town’s surrounding hills. At this point, white can seize that town one of several ways. Offering one specific sacrifice results in checkmate in no more than four moves. With this hint in mind please try to find white’s best move.
Black’s king-side is weak. Its queen is acting like a flower child, picking off flowers on the other side of the board. Black’s dark-squared bishop fails to protect the dark squares near its king, specifically g7 and h6. Black’s rook on f8 offers little defense while trapping its liege on g8.
White’s best move is knight takes e6, threatening an immediate mate on g7 with its queen. If black takes the knight, white’s queen grabs black’s g6 pawn with check (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
This forces the black king to h8. White next mates with either queen to g7 or queen to h6.
Black’s best hope is bishop to f6, guarding the g7 square. However, white’s knight on e4 takes the bishop with check (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
Black’s only legal response is to capture the knight with its knight. But then white mates on g7 with its queen and knight on e6.
Black can delay the inevitable with a spite check with its queen. One way or another, the invading army takes the town in short order. The lesson here is do not let the enemy seize the hills surrounding your town.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
