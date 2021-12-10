What is black’s best move?
DIAG 1
The World Chess Championship began on Thanksgiving day in Dubai of the oil rich United Arab Emirates. Norway’s Magnus Carlsen is defending his crown against Ian Nepomniachtchi (“Nepo”) of Russia. After the first five classical time control games of 14 total, the match is even, as each game has resulted in a draw.
If the match is still tied after 14 games, faster time controls are implemented in the tie breaker schedule. This naturally results in more mistakes, and thus fewer draws.
The match so far has been characterized by each player showing great preparation with the assistance of a small team of elite players, somewhat like the show, "The Queen’s Gambit."
This week’s position is from game 1 of the match. Nepo is white; Carlsen, black. Carlsen makes a counterintuitive move which improves black’s position and provides positional compensation for Nepo’s extra pawn. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
Carlsen is down a pawn. But Nepo’s pawn structure is poor, and white is especially vulnerable to eventually losing a pawn on the “B” file. While black’s knight on f5 is well placed in the center, Carlsen sees he can do better. He maneuvers his knight backward to g7.
The knight is re-routing to a superior square, e6. By retreating to g7, Carlsen frees his f7 pawn to move to f5, also improving black’s position.
Nepo responded to the knight retreat to g7 with rook to e4. Carlsen next hit the rook with pawn to f5, pushing the rook back to e3 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Now, the black knight hops to e6. Carlsen’s position is so strong that he will eventually recover the pawn and maintain a solid position. White’s doubled “b” pawns are vulnerable, as are the two king-side pawns f3 and h3.
Nepo responded with knight to g2 and Carlsen moved his b5 pawn to b4, pressuring white’s c3 pawn, while preparing his rooks to win one of white’s queen-side pawns. Some five moves later Carlsen won white’s b3 pawn (see diagram 3).
DIAG 3
Ten moves later the players called it a draw.
Off the board, the players are good friends. They are both 31 years old and have been competitors since they were children. Most experts believe that Carlsen will again come out on top, as Nepo has been just a half step behind for the last 20 years. However, in their history Nepo has four wins to Carlsen’s one with the remaining games drawn in classic time control games.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
