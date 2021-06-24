What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
“The most complicated skill is to be simple,” opined the Serbian poet Dejan Stojanovic. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move in this week’s position.
White’s rook gives white a material advantage, albeit black’s knight – like all knights—can be tricky. At the very least the knight can impede white’s advance with knight to f4. In addition, because white only has the one pawn, if black can reach a pawnless knight versus rook endgame, black may draw despite white’s material advantage.
White’s best plan is to simplify and escort its pawn to the 8th rank. That is, white checks black from f5. The black king retreats to a square adjacent to its knight so as to guard the knight. White’s rook then captures the knight, which is in return taken by black’s king.
White’s king snatches black’s pawn and then easily escorts its pawn down the board (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Stojanovic also reflected, “Too often, feelings arrive too soon, waiting for thoughts that often come too late.” If your intuition favors simplifying, think it through. It just may be the shortest distance between two points.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.