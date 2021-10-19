White to move and win
DIAG 1
In this week’s position white has two tempting moves. One move wins, the other draws. It is a question of timing. With this hint in mind please try to find white’s best move.
White two appealing moves: pawn to c7, check and knight to d7, check. White cannot allow the black knight to captures its one pawn, or the game is drawn. In this context, advancing the c6 pawn to c7 seems natural.
However, after black moves its king to c8, black draws because of the stalemate threat. For example, after king to c8 white moves its knight to e6. Black then moves its knight to c6 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
White cannot take the knight without stalemating black. Thus, white can never advance as black’s knight hops around like a bunny rabbit.
Checking black first with knight to d7 wins. The white king is forced to a8, or else white wins white’s knight and easily promotes its pawn. Now white’s c6 pawn moves to c7, trapping the black king in the corner (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
Black’s knight is forced to c8 and white’s king steps over to a6. Once the black knight moves, white mates with knight to b6.
The lesson this week that timing is as important as material.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.