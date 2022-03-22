What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
This week we look at a rook vs. rook and bishop endgame. The bishop and king alone cannot checkmate an opponent. A rook alone against a rook, bishop, and king is with correct play usually a draw. This week’s position is a typical position that arises in this type of endgame. Here, white can trigger a quick stalemate. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
With white’s king sealed to the “h” file black threatens mate with rook to h3. White’s best reply is rook to g6. If black captures the rook with its bishop, white is stalemated (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Thus, black may try and keep the fight alive with king to e5 or e7, for example. A key defensive idea is that white must be vigilant in guarding against a king-rook checkmate with black’s rook moving to the “h” file as the kings face each other. In this position it means sliding the white rook along the “g” file and being prepared to step in front of its king, thwarting an attack from the side.
White should pressure the bishop if black allows, but black’s only threat is if white errors and is checkmated along the “h” file, or along any the board’s edges.
The lesson this week is stalemates often entail a pseudo sacrifice that traps one’s own king.
