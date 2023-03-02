What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
Different mating attacks arising out of a specific position tend to bootstrap one another like forks and pins make each stronger. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
White’s bishop dominates the position, and white’s knight is posed to strike from its central square. White thus uncorks knight to f6 (“Nf6”), threatening mate with the queen on h7. If black takes the knight, white recaptures with its bishop, checking black. The black king moves to g8 and white’s queen first checks and then mates on g7.
Black’s best option, albeit losing, is to defend h7 with queen to c2. But then white’s knight wins black’s rook (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Black can retake the knight with its other rook, only to be taken by the queen. Or accept the loss of the one knight and defend the back rank with queen to f5.
Black can also defend against Nf6 with bishop to g8, but then the knight wins the black rook on e8 with the knight and bishop targeting g7.
Finally, black can defend against Nf6 with pawn to h6, which is swiftly retorted with queen to g6, threatening mate on h7 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
Taking white’s knight now loses to bishop takes pawn.
The lesson this week is that one move can open up many threatening combinations. Together, they have the force of a tsunami.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
