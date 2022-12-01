What is black’s best move
The 2022 Word Team Chess Championship has been won by China this November. Participants consist of the world’s top 10 chess countries. The Chess Olympiad is the other major chess competition of this nature. Perhaps because Russia as a team has been excluded due to the war, many of the world’s top players did not represent their countries this year.
The United States sent, as it were, it’s “b” team and had the controversial player Hans Niemann playing the top board for the United States. World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen accused Neimann of cheating this summer when Neimann defeated Carlsen at a major tournament. Subsequent investigation has not substantiated Carlsen’s claim.
This week’s position is from Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov’s game against Niemann. Neimann is white; Mamedyarov is black. Here, Mamedyarov’s passed pawns are decisive but Neimann can complicate matters and force a draw by repetition if black is not careful. With this hint in mind please try to find black’s best move.
The position is open, and white’s queen has many checks it can deliver. With correct play black delicately avoids a draw by perpetual check. But why create needless complications with pawn to d2, instantly leading to the promotion of a new queen?
Hence, Mamedeyarov checked black first from c5, forcing white to trade queen on c5. Here Neimann resigned. This is because checks by white’s rook along the 1st rank are useless because the rook cannot abandon its defense of the 8th rank. White’s best move is king to g2 (see next diagram).
Now black’s d3 pawn marches to d2 and white’s king moves to f3, threatening the black knight. Black promotes the e7 pawn on e8 and white is lost (see next diagram).
The lesson this week is don’t turn the other check in chess. It’s simpler that way.
