White to move and win
DIAG 1
There are many famous pairs. From Batman and Robin to Hans Solo and Chewbacca to Magic and Kareem, dynamic duos of all types have proved themselves heroes. Here, white’s bishop pair with an assist from white’s queen mates easily. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s two winning attacks.
The first winning attack is simpler because it begins with a forcing move. That is, white checks black with queen takes h5. Black cannot capture white’s queen with its g6 pawn because it is pinned by white’s d3 bishop. This forces the black king to g8.
White’s d3 bishop now busts open the position by taking black’s g6 pawn. Black must retake the bishop with its f7 pawn, or else the bishop and queen quickly mate black along the 7th rank. White’s queen next retakes the black pawn on g6 with check. This forces the black king to h8 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
White now lifts its rook to e4 in preparation for rook to h4, mating black. Black is lost.
Instead of breaking through from the start with queen takes h5, check, white alternatively has bishop on g5 to f6. Retreating the black king to g8 allows the white queen to sneak into black’s position. Attacking white’s bishop on d3 with knight to b4 cannot stop white’s queen from checking on h5 and mating on h8.
The lesson this week is that bishop pair, like most superheroes, should have their own TV Show.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.