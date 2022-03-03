What is black’s best move?
DIAG 1
In this week’s position white has pseudo pin on black’s e4 rook, as the queen rests behind the rook without a defender. Black turns the pin on its head and secures a winning position. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
White appears to have a strong center mass until the rook on e8 snatches the knight on e5. If white’s pawn takes the black rook on e5, black’s rook on e4 checks white from e1 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
This checks forces white to capture the rook with its rook, which in turn leaves white’s queen exposed and is captured by black’s queen.
White’s best moves involve defending its queen with king to g2 or rook to d3. Even so, black has won knight and is already up the exchange.
The lesson this week is — be warned — pins in chess can be two faced.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.