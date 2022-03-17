What is white’s best move
DIAG 1
The Chess Grand Prix consists of three tournaments that determine two of the eight spots for a round robin tournament later this year to determine who will challenge the reigning world chess champion for the crown. America’s Hikaru Nakamura won the first tournament in February. Richard Rapport of Hungry won the second tournament this past week.
This week’s position is from Rapport’s game again France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (“MVL” as he is often called). Rapport is white; MVL, black. Here, Rapport gives a lesson in advanced pawns. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
The central issue in this position is white’s advanced d7 pawn, which Rapport intends to advance and promote so as to create a decisive material disparity. To this end, a pawn alone is weak, but two connected passed pawns are formidable. This leads to the proffered pawn exchange on e4.
If white trades pawns on f5, releasing the pressure on the e4 pawn, black’s bishop takes the pawn, targeting next the d7 pawn, and the position is equal. The best move is to advance the e4 pawn to e5 in order to race it down the board and coordinate with the d7 pawn, which was played by Rapport.
If black snatches the pawn with its c7 bishop, black abandons its defense of d8 and white’s pawn promotes. Thus, MVL moved his b7 pawn to b5 to clear a path for his rook. Rapport next checked black with bishop to f6, forcing the black king to retreat to f8 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Rapport advanced his e5 pawn to e6 and MVL retreated his bishop to d8. White’s bishop relocated to e5, attacking black’s rook. The rook lifted itself to c6 and white’s bishop snatched a pawn, while attacking the rook (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
From here, the connected passed pawns along with the powerful bishop pair were overwhelming and MVL soon resigned.
This lesson this week is that two pawns are better than one.
