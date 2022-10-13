White to move and mate in two
DIAG 1
This week’s chess position is from a classic chess problem. It illustrates the power of a discovered pin. With this hint in mind, please try to find white winning attack.
Black’s king-side is a wreck but black threatens white’s knight on g6. This knight along with its king trap the black king on g8.
This allows the knight from d5 to capture black’s f6 pawn with check (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
The black king is in check with no legal squares available for retreat. Black’s queen takes the knight on f6, but the point of the knight sacrifice is now white’s bishop pins black’s rook on f7. Because of this, white’s queen mates from f8 with the support of its g6 knight.
The lesson there is often much undiscovered country out there in any chess position.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
