Black to move and win
DIAG 1
Jose Capablanca was the world chess champion from 1921 to 1927. This week’s position is from his game against Ossin Bernstein in 1914. Bernstein was white; Capablanca, black. Here, Capablanca uses the back rank as a tactical tool. With this hint in mind please try to find black’s winning move and strategy.
Both sides are vulnerable to a back rank mate, as pawns along the f, g, and h files seal both kings. Black’s rook guards the back rank and is connected to its queen, whereas white’s rook and queen are not coordinated and the back rank undefended.
From this position black struck with queen to b2, forking the white queen and rook (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
If white’s queen takes black’s queen, black’s rook delivers mate from d1.
If the white queen flees to e1 to protect the rook, then black’s queen takes white’s rook and, if white recaptures with its queen, black mates again from d1.
Finally, white can attempt to defend with rook to c2. Black’s queen checks white from b1. This forces white to stop mate with queen to f1, exposing the rook to capture (see next diagram).
The lesson this week is watch your back.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
