What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
The battle for second place at the Candidates Tournament came down to the final game between America’s Hikaru Nakamura and China’s Liren Ding. If Nakamura drew, he would place 2nd. Ding needed to win to place 2nd.
This week’s position is from their game. Ding is white; Nakamura, black. Black’s bishop is alone on the edge of the board. With this hint in mind, please try to find Ding’s winning move.
The black’s bishop is on the verge of being trapped. Ding moved his bishop to e3, which controls c1 – a possible flight square for the bishop after rook to a2, which is white’s next move. Nakamura resigned at this point because bishop to e3 seals the black bishop’s fate.
If Nakamura had continued with rook to a8, defending the bishop, white continues with its plan and moves its rook to a2. Black then brings its rook to a4, so that the rook is defended by its pawn and no longer pinned to the bishop. White then strikes with knight to c3, knocking the rook off a4 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
The black rook retreats and then the knight grabs black’s b5 pawn (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
From here, the white knight and rook win the black bishop.
By placing second, Ding may still qualify for the world chess championship in the unlikely event Magnus Carlsen does not defend his title.
The lesson this week is that if a piece walks too far away from its comrades, the wolves may come out and surround it.
