This week’s position appears innocuous, as if it were a generic opening sequence. But white is deceptively developed, which allows white to exploit black’s centralized king and uncoordinated rooks. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
White’s rook on e1 has latent power. This is because the black king is on the other end of the white’s rook’s range. Because of this, shaking things up in the center generates winning tactics.
White thus forces action in the center with pawn to d5. Just retreating the black queen to c7 loses to white’s d5 pawn capturing black’s e6 pawn (see next diagram).
From here, black loses a piece, as both black’s d7 knight is under attack by the pawn and black’s d6 bishop is threatened by white’s queen and bishop on g3.
Black’s best reply is to capture the pawn with its knight on f6. White then recaptures with its knight on c3 (see next diagram).
Of course black cannot capture the knight with its e6 pawn, as then white strikes with a discovered check by moving the e2 bishop to b5, which points white’s e1 rook at the black king and wins black’s queen.
If, instead, black takes the knight with its queen, white trades queens on d5 and then picks up black’s d6 bishop with its bishop on g3. Black can try having its d6 bishop first capture white’s g3 bishop. But white’s knight hops back to e3, threatening now black’s g4 bishop (see next diagram).
Because both bishops are under attack, one is lost and white ends up a piece ahead.
The lesson this week is if the enemy has delayed castling, forcing tactical fireworks in the center may be the time to strike a match.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
