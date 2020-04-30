“Where’s Waldo” is a series of puzzles in which the reader is challenged to find Waldo amid a dense crowd of people. This week the challenge is to find the fork amid this week’s position. With this hint in mind, please try and find Waldo.
The white knight has a potential fork at e6. However, black’s knight protects the pawn on e6. White removes this protection by having its rook on d1 take black’s knight. After black’s queen takes the rook, now white strikes with knight to e6, forking the black king and queen (see next diagram).
Instead of capturing the rook on d4 after the queen takes the knight, black’s best move is perhaps retreating its queen to a5. From a5 the black queen guards c7. Nevertheless, white still forks black’s king and rook on f8 with knight to e6. From here, white still wins easily.
The lesson this week is that so much of chess is a game of finding Waldo. If you look, if you look deep into the position’s eye, often you will find your Waldo hidden in the position staring back at you with kaleidoscope eyes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.