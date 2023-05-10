Chili, BBQ Cook-off set for Hatbox

People can enjoy hot chili, hot links, even hot cars Saturday at Exchange Club of Muskogee's Chili and BBQ Cook-Off.
The cook-off, which tempts thousands each year, will be Friday and Saturday at Hatbox Field. Proceeds benefit children's charities supported by the Exchange Club, cook-off chairman Robert Smith said
Fun begins Friday night with the Buffalo Wild Wings Hot Wings Challenge, as well as karaoke. Gates open at 6 p.m. and admission is free.
"We are excited about bringing back karaoke," Smith said. "It was such a hit last year that we brought DJ Frybread back again."
Saturday festivities begin at 11 a.m. Gate admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 4-12 and free for children under 3.
At least 50 cook teams will offer their chili or barbecue for competition, Smith said. Barbecue items include chicken, hot links, baked beans, ribs, brisket.
"Then we have the open category, which is open to anything like shrimp or anything else they want to bring," Smith said.
Thousands are expected to sample the food and submit their votes for Taster's Choice.
"Last year, we increased the number to over 2,500," he said. "I'm thinking of about 3,500 this year, if the weather holds up."
This year's event will feature a display of exotic cars from the CPA firm of Hood and Associates Hood, the cook-off's presenting sponsor.
The firm's owner CEO Paul Hood and his family collect exotic cars, said John Shaben
"Our whole slogan is to take a look under your financial hood," Shaben said. "So Paul and his family will bring their cars for a pop up car show on Saturday."
He said people can see eight to 10 cars, including a couple of Lamborghinis, a Porsche and a Bentley.
The accounting firm recently opened an office in Muskogee.
"We heard great things about the Exchange Club, and we definitely want to make an impact," Shaben said.
Smith said a variety of vendors will sell their crafts, jewelry and other wares.
There will be live music throughout the day at the Buffalo Wild Wings main stage.
Youngsters can enjoy inflatables and games. Zomac School of Music students will do recitals.
Exchange Club of Muskogee has raised more than $1.5 million for children's charities since starting the Chili and BBQ Cook-Offs 39 years ago, Smith said.
If you go
WHAT: Exchange Club of Muskogee Chili and BBQ Cook-Off.
WHEN: Friday and Saturday.
WHERE: Hatbox Field
SATURDAY ADMISSION: $10 adults; $5, ages 4-12; free, ages 3 and younger
SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
• 6 p.m. — Gates open for Friday Night Cook’s Team Party (free admission & open to all ages)
6:30 p.m. — Music begins, Karaoke sign-up open, Buffalo Wild Wings Hot Wings Challenge begins
7 p.m. — Karaoke begins.
11 p.m. —Gates close.
SATURDAY
11 a.m. — Gates Open and cook teams open for tasting.
11:00am: Cook Teams Open for Tasting!
11:30 a.m. — C.A.S.I (Showmanship Competition Starts); Crowd Pleasin’ Competition Starts (Chili, BBQ Beans, BBQ, Hot Links, Showmanship).
3 p.m. — Crowd Pleasin’ Competition Ends.
4 p.m. — Winners Announced
