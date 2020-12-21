Christmas closing list

The following businesses will be closed Thursday and Friday: Muskogee Phoenix business offices, Muskogee County District Court, U.S. District Court, VA Regional Office, Muskogee County Health Department, Muskogee Public Library, Rural Water District #5, Muskogee City Hall and Muskogee County Transit.
At the U.S. Post Office, office windows are closed Friday, with no mail delivery. The post office boxes area will be open.
The City of Muskogee Public Works offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Residential and commercial trash pickup will run Thursday but not on Friday. Pickups will resume Saturday and continue running one day behind regular schedule. The Christmas schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather.
There will be no yard waste pickup during this week.
Additionally, the Recycle Drop-off Center, 120 Iola St., will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Bank of Oklahoma will be closed on Friday.
The following banks will close at noon Thursday and will be closed Friday: American Bank, American Bank in Wagoner.
TTCU and Communication Federal Credit Union will close at 1 p.m. Thursday and will be closed Friday.
The following banks will close at 2 p.m. Thursday and will be closed Friday: Muskogee Federal Credit Union, BancFirst, Arvest Bank, Armstrong Bank, Mabrey Bank and Firstar Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.