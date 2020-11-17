Soaring Eagle Gift Shop will offer work from area youngsters, as well as famous artists at its Christmas open house.
The open house will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 21.
Proceeds benefit the Murrow Indian Children's Home transitional program, said Executive Director Betty Martin. Murrow offers housing and a safe, nurturing environment for Native children in crisis.
The teen transitional program helps youth 14 and older transition into independent living, she said. Eight youth are in the program.
"We have a very small window of opportunity to help these kids learn to live independently," she said. "When they're 14, they start doing the program."
She said concern about COVID-19 has curtailed some projects, such as taking the youth to the bank to learn about budgeting, loans and checking accounts.
"I just think the program is vitally important," she said. "If these children had any place to go, they would be there. They would not be here with us. We need to make sure these children are ready to live independently, because there is far too many homeless teens and incarcerated teens."
The open house will feature a variety of art and craft works.
"We'll have a few things from just kids," Martin said. "Some come from the Murrow kids, some items come from other kids. Some are up and coming artists."
The shop has artistic ties and skirts by Melvin War Eagle, she said. "He has some amazing designs as well."
Other works come from Cherokee painter and jeweler Dino Kingfisher, Cherokee artist Talon Kingfisher and Seminole artist Enoch Kelly Haney, Martin said.
"We have some really nice turquoise pieces, and we also have some wampum made from quahog shells," she said.
Wampum is white or purple beads fashioned from shells, Martin said.
"It's kind of a purple color, it's beautiful," she said. "It's used as jewelry."
People can get a 15 percent discount coupon and be eligible for door prizes.
Refreshments will be served. Face masks will be required.
If you go
WHAT: Christmas Open House.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21.
WHERE: Soaring Eagle Gift Shop, 2540 Murrow Circle.
INFORMATION: (918) 682-2586.
