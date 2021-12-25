Christmas special in different ways to different people

Sunday marked the first time Keith Garrison could join other horn players to play Handel's "Hallelujah" chorus at various churches.
As a music minister at Muskogee and Okmulgee churches, Garrison had to focus on Sunday worship there instead of making the rounds with the other musicians. This year, with no church job, he was able to join them.
Garrison joined several others in reflecting on what brings the spirit of Christ during Christmas.
He said music brings an aural, audible type of radiance to Christmas.
"When people come together on Christmas or Christmas Eve and turn their minds and their focus to our Savior, you realize Christmas is the adoration of His birth," he said. "It's what Christ gave to us."
Marnita Archie, pastor of Faith Deliverance Christian Center, said Christmas "most certainly is the most wonderful time of the year."
"It is not only not about the gifts we receive, it's about the gift Jesus brought to us... the gift of salvation," Archie said. "I do not have to stay in the fallen state as men. One day, I will go and I will be with Him, because I have expected him as lord and savior."
She said she especially feels close to Jesus during praise and worship.
"When we take time out of our day to praise the King of Kings is a precious time for me," she said. "I love that time because it is an interchange, an exchange. I can give him my sorrows, and he'll give me joy."
Eddie Yadon has presented Night of Christmas Music for 38 years at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
"The mission of this night of Christmas music is to cheer somebody's heart," Yadon said. "Christmas time, the holidays are not a good time for a lot of people, and we need to do everything we can to lift people's spirits during the holidays. I always say you can't do everything for everybody, but you can do something for somebody."
He said Christmas is special because "it's the birth of our savior Jesus Christ, who came into this world."
Eric Rodgers, pastor of 18th and Denison Church of Christ, said he places more emphasis on Christ's resurrection than on his birth, "because there's no scriptural basis of when Christ was born."
"But Christmas is always a time to show love," he said. "But I hope they don't just do it one time of year, but all the time, share the spirit of God all the time."
For him, Christmas is a family-oriented day. He said his most special Christmas came when his first grandchild was born.
"His first Christmas was always enjoyable," Rodgers said. "As a child, I always wanted a red wagon, so that's what I got him, a red wagon."
With plays, cantatas and Christmas Eve services, the holidays spin with activity for Kerry Huffer, fine arts minister at Boulevard Christian Church.
"It keeps me really busy, but when you come and hear the people perform, and people say 'this made Christmas for me' or 'this brought out the celebration of the season for me,' it kind of reminds me why I do it," she said.
Huffer recalled how her niece, Ali Huffer, liked to illustrate the meaning of Christmas."
"When my older niece was little, she was always fascinated by my mother's Nativity scene. She always had this nice, porcelain Nativity," she said. "My niece would go and turn all the characters so they were in a circle around Baby Jesus. We'd always set it back to where it was supposed to look. She moved them again, so they were in a circle around Baby Jesus. And we finally decided she has it right. The focus needs to be on Jesus."
