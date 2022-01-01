Church leaders optimistic about new year

New Year's can bring renewed hope that things could get better, as well as a new commitment to make it so, area church leaders say.
Van Odom, a lay Eucharistic visitor at Grace Episcopal Church, said he sees continued community outreach, even as the church seeks a new rector.
For example, Grace continues to prepare and deliver meals to 35 elderly people and shut-ins each Wednesday and Friday, Odom said.
"We've got a lot of outreach things. We just ended up having a big Christmas deal at our church, giving away toys to kids and meals to families," he said. "We had a thing called Jingle Jam, invited people over to our church, had a play."
He said he hopes a new rector would come early in 2022. The Rev. Bob Wickizer retired in June after serving 11 years at Grace.
"It will probably be someone part-time initially," Odom said. "I'm hopeful to get that in place, then start getting active in the community and do more outreach things."
Debra Rose, Fine Arts ministries leader at Muskogee First Assembly of God said she sees "a year of turnaround."
"I'm hoping it will bring improvement, especially with the COVID, that we won't have to battle that as much," Rose said. "With the new pills, Pfizer has come out with pills, so hopefully it will slow that down and improve the rate of death we're having and the illnesses."
She said she also hopes to see less of a political divide.
"We need to see the positive come," she said. "I think we always need to have hope, and always need to project hope. If you get stuck on the negative it's going to destroy you as a person."
Rose said Muskogee First Assembly has been doing "remarkably well" throughout the pandemic.
"We've had our battles — the people who have died and the people who are ill," she said. "But it seems like the church is coming back with services and people not afraid anymore. It seems like it's settled down some. We have been improving. I'm just believing it will be the same as for next year. That it will continue."
The Rev. Rodger Cutler, pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church, said the new year "gives us renewed hope for greater possibilities."
"Even with Omicron here, our hope is that next year will be even better than 2021," Cutler said, referencing the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The Omicron variant spreads more easily than the original strain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"2021 has been a challenge for many, but we have overcome those challenges, and we're just looking forward to the possibilities of a new year," he said. "The new year brings hope because of the adverse year we've had. After the storm comes the break of day, so we're looking forward to the break of day in the new year."
