Tony Goetz Elementary School students can have after-school activities each Wednesday right across Haskell Boulevard from the school.
Eastern Heights Baptist Church hosts an After-School Kidz Place from 2:50 to 7:30 p.m.
"The idea was to offer the kids across the street at Tony Goetz something for after school," said retired teacher Carolyn Robertson.
The program started Sept. 21. Robertson said 43 students came last Wednesday.
"We have one class where we have a brief object lesson that has a Christian emphasis to it, then we play bingo," Robertson said. "We learn a little, then we play a little. The kids seem to enjoy that."
On Wednesday, fifth graders illustrated what sharing means to them. Raymond Champlain said the day's assignment was to draw a picture and tell a story of two animals sharing kindness with each other,
Raymond told a story about a fish meeting another fish that needed food.
"And they went to Arby's and ate the whole menu, then they went back to the house, I guess. They ate all the food, got sick and they died," he said.
Robertson said the program also offers a time when students get help with homework, especially reading.
The classes switch after a recess, she said.
Students have a free supper with other church members at 5:30 p.m., then join other children for the church's regular Wednesday program, she said. That program features an outdoor play time, a Bible story, plus a song service in the auditorium.
Students' parents must fill out a permission slip for them to come.
"We have to know who their parents are," Robertson said. "We have to have information about the child before we can take them. The school has to know they're going, and we know they're coming based on that permission slip."
Robertson said she does not foresee the Eastside program serving students at other schools.
"We also partner with the school and do other things; we do the school backpack," she said. "That's what we like doing, because they're right across the street and we'd like to be their friend. And I think they are our friends."
Robertson, who taught 41 years at Hilldale, said the program is good for her, as well.
"I love kids and I'm glad we have lots of kids," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.