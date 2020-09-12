Church opens doors for virtual school days

Muskogee Public Schools elementary students can have a helpful place to hook up their Chromebooks next time the district has virtual learning days.
Grace Episcopal Church, 218 N. Sixth St., will offer Grace Study Hall each time MPS has a virtual learning day. The district scheduled several weeks of virtual learning days throughout the 2021 school year as part of its precautions against COVID-19. During those days, students are to take their classes online away from school.
“We’re just basically providing a space for students to do what they naturally need to do anyway and to provide some extra help,” said Nancy Scott, Grace children and youth director.
She said a lot of homes might have problems with internet connections or passwords. Some families have working parents who cannot be available during the school day, she said. The study hall will offer a place for those students to get their schoolwork done.
Muskogee Public Schools Parent Liaison Lori Jefferson said, “We knew that some parents were going to need some help during those days.
“It just came up that Grace volunteered to be available for our parents,” Jefferson said. “They were willing to open up to help our families out. So we definitely want to give them kudos for that.”
Jefferson said Grace has several support systems, such as free Wi-Fi.
“They have a warm and cool place for the kids to be,” she said. “It would help my daughter, if she was of an age to need a place to go when I was at work. I would definitely send her there, or to our Kids Quest.”
Scott said Grace came up with the study hall after an MPS employee told eucharistic lay minister B.J. Charbonneau about families needing such services.
Charbonneau said the church has hard-wired Wi-Fi.
“We’re going to set up our parish hall by COVID-19 standards, encouraging separation,” she said. “Parents sign their kids up with us. They come at 9 a.m. and we’ll take the child’s temperatures and they’ll set up their computers.
Parents may register their elementary age children for the virtual day study hall by contacting the church. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
“We’ll need emergency contacts and information they need to fill out,” Scott said.
Scott said tables have been set up at safe distances around the Parish Hall. She said the hall has room for 15 to 20 students, spaced along the walls.
“We have dividers to set up along the tables, and there will be one on each side,” Scott said. “We’ll have an outlet by each table.”
Students also will be required to wear masks, though disposable face masks, as well as gloves will be offered. She said students are to bring their own lunches, though prepackaged snacks will be provided for children who might forget.
“We have a variety of volunteers, some retired teachers,” she said. “We do background checks on all our volunteers. BJ and I will be here. With our school contact, we have what they’re supposed to follow on their virtual days.”
Learn more
• To register or get more information about the Grace Study Hall, call the church, (918)687-5416 or email office@gracemuskogee.org.
MPS Virtual Days
• Oct. 12-14, Nov. 2-3, Nov. 23-24, Jan. 19-22, Feb. 16-19, May 3-7, May, 24-26.
