A weekly food pantry and clothing closet has grown to almost fill a house over the past four years.
Members of Eastern Heights Baptist Church operate the ministry 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in the house next to the church.
Buzz Price, who operates the ministry with his wife, said the house originally was the church parsonage, but changed focus when the current pastor moved in with a large family.
Marcy Price said the ministry has been extremely blessed since opening in 2018.
"We started out with food only," she said.
A generous early donation helped.
"We had $300 in our fund, and the church secretary called one day and she said, 'I just wanted to let you know you've got 15 in your fund," Mary Price recalled. "I said, 'We hadn't spent that much.' And she said, 'you had a donation for $1,500.'" It's just grown from there."
People can pick up different items in different rooms.
"We offer food, they can come in and shop for clothing," Marcy Price said. "We have household items in the back room, dishes, things like that. We run strictly off of donations. Everything we get is strictly off of donations."
Food is kept in a kitchen, with cereal in a pantry and canned food in cupboards.
Once a year, a lot of the food comes from Tony Goetz Elementary, across Haskell Boulevard from the church.
"We do a backpack ministry for Tony Goetz school," Buzz Price said. "They, in turn, started donating to our food pantry once a year. That helps tremendously."
Tony Goetz Principal Sarah McWilliams said the school has a "Trick or Can" food drive for the pantry each October.
"I think we had about 1,400 this year," she said "We've been doing this for three years, maybe."
Marcy Price said people make monetary donations as well.
"We help a lot of homeless people with blankets and pillows and things like that," Price said. "If we have somebody come in who's just setting up house, or had been homeless, setting up an apartment. They might need dishes."
The number of people seeking help from the pantry varies from week to week. Buzz Price said they usually serve five to 10 people.
However they served 12 families within one hour earlier this month.
Price said she likes it when crowds come.
"When we have a slow day, it tends to drag," she said, adding that they use slow times to pack and sort clothing.
"We're getting ready to start packing away all our winter and get ready for summer," Price said. "We try to keep it organized like that so we don't have heavy coats out in the summer time."
If you go
WHAT: Food pantry and clothing closet.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
WHERE: 2413 Haskell Blvd., white house next to Eastern Heights Baptist Church.
You can help
• Take monetary or item donations to Eastern Heights Baptist Church office during the week, or to the house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
