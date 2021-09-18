Visitors at Community Gospel Center are greeted with a multi-colored sign proclaiming “Everyone is welcome because nobody is perfect and Anything is possible."
“That’s going to be pushed Sunday,” Pastor John Overton said. “We made T-shirts that say that.”
Community Gospel Center, four miles northeast of Fort Gibson on U.S. 62, will celebrate its growth and new ministries with GCL Launch, 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
“Kind of a grand opening type deal,” he said. “We are announcing to the community that we’re open for business and we’re going to be in the community, and we're there to meet the needs in any way we can."
Overton said the celebration will mark the major launch of its ministries, including youth, children, young adults and senior adults.
CGC Launch begins with the worship service.
Fort Gibson Mayor Tim Smith and Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke are expected.
“In our world of division, we want to be the bridge of unity between the government and the community,” Overton said. “We want to be the voice of community and hope.”
After worship, a free food truck type lunch will be served.
“Corn dogs, funnel cakes, but the main dish is going to be a bowl of potatoes and corn, sausages. Something like you’d get at Silver Dollar City."
Other festivities include bounce houses, corn hole, volleyball, axe throwing, he said. “And it’s all free.”
Community Gospel Center been in existence since 1989, he said.
‘The church kind of experienced a low season for many years,” Overton said. “We obviously wanted to impact the community, so we built our ministry teams through the summer, and we called them soft launches.”
Overton said about 20 people attended the church and there were no children when he came in March. He had served as pastor of New Hope Assembly of God in Muskogee several years ago
Community Gospel Center membership now averages about 90 to 100 people, he said.
“We started our CGC kids for our kids ministry,” he said. “We started a young adult ministry. And just this past weekend, we hired a youth pastor, Zach Brown.”
Brown said he was raised in the church and believes the rebirth is refreshing.
"I think we're both excited to reach the people of Fort Gibson," Brown said. "We want to be a well for people, where people come to be refreshed."
The church now has senior adult directors, Ray and Nancy Jones, he said.
The church also soft-launched local chapters of the boys’ group, Royal Rangers, and girls’ group, TruFire.
“We have our membership set and our structure,” he said. “We have a board. We just got everything operational and ready for ministry. Simple things like greeters and ushers. All those teams we built, getting ready for this weekend.”
Personal relationships help churches grow, Overton said.
“Programs are simply tools,” he said. “The craft, the skill, obviously comes through a personal relationship with the Lord. And teamwork makes the dream work. It’s not to elevate the pastor, but elevate the congregation as they work together."
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected attendance, he said.
“We still have people who do not come. They’re older people,” he said. “We have masks and hand sanitizer. Some people will shake hands, but we tell people, ‘if you don’t feel comfortable with that, just wave.' Whatever you do to stay safe.”
He said most church members have been vaccinated.
“The pandemic has been very hard on smaller churches the past couple of years.”
