Church to host Live Nativity on Saturday

Elizabeth Seabolt recalls braving cold weather to portray an angel at Keefeton Trinity Baptist Church's Live Nativity last year.
"But it made it worth it when people would roll down their windows and say how much they liked it," she said.
Dozens of church members will depict the story of Jesus in a drive-thru Live Nativity, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Keefeton Trinity Baptist Church, south of Elm Grove Road on U.S. 64.
The Live Nativity will feature 15 scenes depicting the birth, ministry and resurrection of Jesus. Visitors can pick up a CD about Jesus, a church brochure, plus snacks and gift bags for children at the end of the drive.
Seabolt said she looks forward to participating this year.
"It's a way to give back to the community, especially this year. It's been a trying year for everybody," she said. "The whole family can just go and be in their car, and it's safe because it's socially distanced."
Pastor Dean Haley said last year's Live Nativity drew 134 cars.
"It's beautiful after dark with the things lighted up," he said, calling the event "a great way to get the gospel out without having to talk to somebody."
Haley said he hopes the scenes will encourage others, "that you don't have to speak to get the gospel out there."
"We have lifestyle evangelism every day that we should be portraying the love of Christ out there," he said. "There are ways to show Jesus,and this is just one of the ways."
Church member Nicole Moore said 60 people participated in last year's Live Nativity.
Children portrayed angels and shepherds, she said. The church also had live animals, including donkeys, sheep and rented camels.
"We just set up and everybody stays at their stations," she said. "They don't do anything vocally. No singing, we play music off of the sound system at the church."
She said the church will hand out a brochure with Bible verses that accompany each scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.